The Truth about Jeremy Newmark: "you couldn't make it up"

I tweeted as follows when I heard the rumour:
Rumours that @PeoplesMomentum plans to host the most notorious liar in the UK #Zionist movement: @Jeremy_Newmark. Are the rumours true?— Jews Sans Frontieres (@jewssf) August 25, 2016
Well then Tony Greenstein and Jeremy Newmark responded to Tony. See this:
Now just a little detour because I like exposing Newmark for what he is. I responded thus:@TonyGreenstein so much for “free speech”… you couldn’t make it up!— Jeremy Newmark (@Jeremy_Newmark) August 26, 2016
My comment here was based on the finding of the Tribunal in the case of Fraser v University and College Union. The FUCU case was a rehearsal for the orchestrated smear campaign we have witnessed against the Labour left ever since Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the party. This is what the Tribunal judges had to say about Jeremy Newmark on the matter of free speech:.@Jeremy_Newmark you couldn't make it up? You're too modest, you're always making things up. It's official. #FUCU! @TonyGreenstein— Jews Sans Frontieres (@jewssf) August 26, 2016
The opinions of witnesses were not, of course, our concern and in most instances they were in any event unremarkable and certainly not unreasonable. One exception was a remark of Mr Newmark in the context of the academic boycott controversy in 2007 that the union was “no longer a fit arena for free speech”, a comment which we found not only extraordinarily arrogant but also disturbing.So much for Newmark's commitment to free speech. Regarding who could make what up. Here is what the Tribunal had to say about Newmark making stuff up:
We regret to say that we have rejected as untrue the evidence of Ms Ashworth and Mr Newmark concerning the incident at the 2008 Congress. Evidence given to us about booing, jeering and harassing of Jewish speakers at Congress debates was also false, as truthful witnesses on the Claimant’s side accepted. One painfully ill-judged example of playing to the gallery was Mr Newmark’s preposterous claim, in answer to the suggestion in cross-examination that he had attempted to push his way into the 2008 meeting, that a ‘pushy Jew’ stereotype was being applied to him.
So there we have a bog standard Zionist. He believes that free speech on Israel should not be allowed in a trade union whose members might (or might not) support the Palestinian cause. He lies when he can't convince anyone who matters that criticising or condemning Israel is of itself antisemitic, because of course it isn't. And he lied of course to make out there had been an antisemitic incident when there wasn't one.
He tries to ridicule honest anti-racists who don't want to offend real victims of racism by hosting a low life like him. You really couldn't make it up.
By the way, Momentum still haven't responded to my tweet asking them to confirm or deny the rumour that they are to host the shameless Newmark.
