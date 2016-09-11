Gaza Truths: Deborah Maccoby answers her critics in the JC

Here's the letter:
Gaza truths
A few points in response to Melvyn Lipitch and Alan Miller (Letters, September 2):
1. Despite the evacuation of Israeli settlers in 2005, Gaza is under siege and threat of onslaught.
2. Hamas rocket attacks are provoked by Israel to provide a pretext for massively disproportionate operations against Gaza.
In 2008, Israel broke the ceasefire; in 2014, Israel targeted Hamas, though its leadership had nothing to do with the murder of three Israeli teenagers.
3. In 2013, el-Sisi sealed over a thousand tunnels between Gaza and Egypt without needing to devastate Gaza. In 2014, the majority of Gaza tunnels did not go under the border into Israel.
Even the minority that did were used only for military attacks (UNHRC Report 2015, para. 108).
4. Mr Miller’s last point is a classic example of “whataboutery”. His own level of ignorance explains why I needed to address some of Melanie Phillips’s misrepresentations.
Deborah Maccoby
Leeds LS17J
Really good stuff. I particularly like the way she takes another opportunity to condemn "Melanie Phillips's misrepresentations".
0 comments:
Post a Comment