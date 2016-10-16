Charedi Jews complain of being excluded by Home Affairs Select Committee on Antisemitism

President of Stamford Hill Shomrim - Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE - comments on the @CommonsHomeAffs report into 'Antisemitism in the UK' pic.twitter.com/RmICvsdBbE— Shomrim N.E. London (@Shomrim) October 16, 2016
Looking at the statement, it claims the Home Affairs Select Committee on Antisemitism in the UK report "focuses primarily on the difference between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.... it's important to note that the parliamentary enquiry did not request any evidence from the most visible section of the Jewish community, the Charedi Community, where the majority of the attacks are in person rather than online, leaving victims very vulnerable and are usually clearly and unequivocally anti-Semitic". [emphasis added and possibly innecessary]
Actually I disagree that the report focuses on the differences between anti-Zionism and antisemitism. It is clearly aimed at redefining the latter as the former whilst ignoring "clearly and unequivocally anti-Semitic" actions because they befall the wrong kind of Jews.
This exclusion of the people most likely to suffer real instances of antisemitism more than anything actually in the enquiry or its report exposes the whole exercise as a politically partisan charade whose sole purpose was to protect The State of Israel and its supporters from criticism and condemnation.
