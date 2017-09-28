Misappropriation of Del Singh Memorial award by Zionists casts shadow over good Labour Conference for Palestine

The Holocaust denial thing was just one of the false allegations of antisemitism directed mostly at Jews at the conference. But one thing that marred the mostly triumphant return of Palestine to the centre of the left's (left of centre? No, centre of left) consciousness and activism was the granting of the Del Singh Memorial Award to the Zionist, so-called Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), led by the notorious liar and smear merchant, Jeremy Newmark.
See the home page of the Del Singh Foundation to see where Del Singh stood on Palestine:
Del Singh Foundation was created in January of 2014 immediately following Del’s tragic and untimely death in Kabul, Afghanistan while working with the British Department of International Development. Del dedicated his life to fighting for human rights across the world and sought justice for those whose voice could not be heard. He channelled his passion in to every project he was involved in, from his international development work to supporting local community projects at home. His vision, moral courage and fortitude helped Labour Friends of Palestine (LFPME), a human rights group that Del helped to found, become an organization that could champion the cause for justice for Palestine more effectively within the UK parliament.See Del Singh's family statement on the misappropriation of the award by the combined efforts, it seems, of Iain McNicol (rightist Labour apparatchik) and JLM:
Official statement from our family about the LP awarding the Del Singh Memorial award to Louise Ellman MP & JLM @jeremycorbyn @IainMcNicol pic.twitter.com/J5TKTQaLhI— Dishi Kaur Umfleet (@DishiKUmfleet) September 25, 2017
This is how the Jewish Chronicle reported on the family's dismay at the award going to people who supporters of the racist state that barred Del Singh from entry (that's Israel of course):
The family of a murdered Labour activist is demanding an apology from the Labour Party for having given an award named after him to the Jewish Labour Movement, saying the award should be withdrawn.It concludes quotes from Del Singh's family:
The statement, which was made in the name of Dishi Kaur-Umfleet, the sister of Mr Singh, talked of the “exploitation and manipulation of… my brother’s name… disrespecting his memory and everything he stood for”.And from Jeremy Newmark:
"Communicated this to Del's family"? Note the chumsy first name terms. Also note the "communicated this to...." Because here on Twitter is Del Singh's family:Jeremy Newmark, the chair of the JLM, responded by saying that he “had the privilege of meeting Del Singh on a number of occasions at Labour Party meetings and events.“Whilst we clearly had different perspectives on elements of the Middle East conflict we also had much in common on both this and other issues, including commitment to human rights, equality and social justice. Del always talked about the importance of listening to narratives other than our own.“It is in that spirit that we are proud to have received this award. I have communicated this to Del's family and very much hope to have the opportunity to meet with them in due course. "
In fairness to the most notorious liar in the Zionist movement (a lot of competition, I know) that tweet was 2 days ago but now the conference is over the family is still awaiting answers as to how the supporters of the last of the colonial settler states received an award in the name of one of the founders of Labour Friends of Palestine.To clarify we have had no communication with @Jeremy_Newmark. Stop using my brothers name for your political gains https://t.co/n4jUDkxWd6— Dishi Kaur Umfleet (@DishiKUmfleet) September 26, 2017
All very sad for the family for now but I do believe the award will quietly or noisily be taken away from the Zionist enemy within the Labour movement.Conference is over, will I receive any answers? @IainMcNicol @jeremycorbyn— Dishi Kaur Umfleet (@DishiKUmfleet) September 28, 2017
Oops, an apology. I had said in the first para that the inaugural meeting of Jewish Voice for Labour attracted the false allegation of Holocaust denial. It was actually Free Speech on Israel.
