QC on 2 CEs at the JLC

I remember Goldberg as one of a few high profile Jews speaking out against the ragbag of Zionist hucksters who brought the case of Fraser v The University and College Union.
At the time of the FUCU case he said some very interesting stuff in The Jewish Chronicle about what he called an "epic folly". The FUCU case involved Ronnie Fraser arguing that the UCU's support for the Palestinian cause amounted to harassing him as a Jew. He brought ten counts and they all failed.
Here's what Jonathan Goldberg said at the time:
But it gets better. See what he has to say about Jeremy Newmark:A main premise underpinning the claim — that the union was responsible in law for anti-Israel views promulgated by individual members in its annual congresses and in-house internet chatroom — was held wrong in law. Nor was that by any means the only error of law.The underlying notion that a commitment to Zionism should be a “protected characteristic” in English employment law was in my view almost as fanciful as suggesting that supporting Tottenham Hotspur should be a protected characteristic, because so many Jews do so.
Who is qualified to say, unless they sat through the 20 days of evidence, that the particular criticisms made of the evidence of Jeremy Newmark [untrue] and two MPs [glib] were not reasonable. And just as important, why did Mr Newmark and the others ever voluntarily place themselves in a position to be so criticised in support of a claim brought on such dubious legal foundations?At the time Newmark was the chief exec of the Jewish Leadership Council.
Well now there's been a bit of a to-do over a video made by the current chief exec of the JLC, Simon Johnson. In the video Johnson took a hefty swipe at the zionist Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) for exaggerating the incidence and effects of antisemitism. CAA reacted angrily and the video was pulled as was the tweet touting it:
So what has this to do with Jonathan Goldberg QC? I saw the Jewish News today and it had the recent saga on its front page under an "apologise or resign" headline. Deep down in the article Jonathan Goldberg is quoted thus:
That's some beef he's got with the JLC. When it comes to false allegations of antisemitism, they're damned if they do and damned if they don't.“The sheer smug complacency of Simon Johnson in this matter is appalling.”He added: “All credit to the unpaid young volunteers of the CAA for calling it how it is unlike the cosy back-slapping club of our Jewish establishment organisations.”
