Zionists spin in other people's graves

Del Singh Foundation was created in January of 2014 immediately following Del’s tragic and untimely death in Kabul, Afghanistan while working with the British Department of International Development. Del dedicated his life to fighting for human rights across the world and sought justice for those whose voice could not be heard. He channelled his passion in to every project he was involved in, from his international development work to supporting local community projects at home. His vision, moral courage and fortitude helped Labour Friends of Palestine (LFPME), a human rights group that Del helped to found, become an organization that could champion the cause for justice for Palestine more effectively within the UK parliament.
And this is what the Palestinian ambassador to London said of Del Singh:
Del was a true champion of human rights; he was and remains a source of inspiration to many people, in his fight against injustice and aparthied.So how did supporters of the racist war criminals of The State of Israel get to receive such an award? Del Singh's family want to know. They tweeted:
Official statement from our family about the LP awarding the Del Singh Memorial award to Louise Ellman MP & JLM @jeremycorbyn @IainMcNicol pic.twitter.com/J5TKTQaLhI— Dishi Kaur Umfleet (@DishiKUmfleet) September 25, 2017
The family point out that it is not just the irony of Singh's involvement with Labour Friends of Palestine that makes this award to Zionists remarkable, it is the fact that he was actually banned from Palestine because of his anti-racism and support for human rights.
Many of Jeremy Corbyn's compromises with the Zionist movement can be worked around and have gone largely unnoticed by the public and unthanked by the Zionist movement. This compromise too far will have to be different. Del Singh's family have been hurt by this and Corbyn needs to put it right, preferably before the Labour Party Conference 2017 is over.
