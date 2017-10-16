Fake Twitter Account Alert

I wasn't sure what to do at first. I checked the account and saw there were 4 of my mutual followers (ie I follow them and they follow me) and I alerted them by DM. Two unfollowed, the other two don't seem to check their accounts regularly. All four seem to routinely follow the accounts that follow them and this fake account only intersperses tweets with antisemitism.Ken Loach as always stood up to inequality, if the #Jews in the UK & #Israel can’t handle that, it’s their problem.— terryfletcher (@terry45336188) October 15, 2017
Here's a screengrab of terry45336188's account:
One of the people who did respond to my said that a lot of these bogus accounts use 8 numerics after a name as this terry45336188 did.
What I noticed was that the account "joined April 2012". So it appears it wasn't founded specifically to undermine Corbyn but it is definitely a bogus account.
Moral of the story, never just follow an account because it follows you, always scan the profile and a few tweets of an account you are liking, retweeting or following. Sorry to come across as censorious but Zionists are jumping through hoops to smear their critics, opponents and victims as antisemitic. This is all they have because there is, of course, no case for Israel. Their claims are getting increasingly desperate and ludicrous but they are still space and time consuming so a little bit of due diligence can stop these time and space wasters, er, wasting time and space. N'est pas?
Thank you!
0 comments:
Post a Comment