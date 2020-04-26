That headline replaces my original headline for this post which was something about The Daily Mirror having disappeared an article from its website about the leaked Labour report and the fact that Labour chiefs have called in the police about it. By the time I had got to the end of the post, the article had disappeared from the Wayback machine though they might have some genuine technical problems. Anyway, I've changed the headline on my post to match the original headline from the Mirror piece. Now read on....
I don't know why this article has been disappeared, airbrushed if you will, from The Daily Mirror's website but thankfully the Wayback Machine and I am posting here in full. To be honest I have only read the headline so far, oh, and a Reddit discussion which slags the headline. So let's have a butchers.
Labour ask police to investigate claims staff worked for Tory election victory
EXCLUSIVE: Sir Keir Starmer ordered the probe after being elected the new leader of the Labour party - and police have started to look in to death threats made against staff
Labour chiefs have called in police as part of an inquiry into claims party HQ staff worked secretly for a Tory election victory.
A probe was ordered by new Labour leader Keir Starmer and approved by an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee last week.
Death threats and abuse against staff involved have been reported and police called as the wide-ranging probe gets under way.
A full-scale operation has been mounted to shut down distribution of a leaked report alleging that senior campaign managers were part of a clandestine group trying to stop Jeremy Corbyn becoming PM.
A report has been filed with the Information Commissioner’s Office while an internal investigation is looking at a “serious” data breach via WhatsApp messages and email.
Party officials have also contacted social media companies to take down any copies of the report still online and local parties told not to share it.
Crucially, the NEC decided to prioritise the claims made in the report over the circumstances of how it was leaked.
An NEC member confirmed it was decided to refer the matter to the police, who will be updated on the party’s findings. The inquiry has been fast-tracked to conclude in mid-July.
There is speculation it may be headed by Lord Larry Whitty, who was party general secretary under Neil Kinnock.I can't see what's problematic enough for the article to be pulled. It doesn't name any names.
Oh wait. I sent the Wayback link to a friend and she couldn't open it. I said to just click it which I just tried to do and, what do you know? It's disappeared from Wayback. I'll need a masters in Kremlinology to get to the bottom of this one. This JSF page might be the last surviving record of an unremarkable article except it seems to be trying to make martyrs of the biggest traitors against democracy and the Labour movement the UK has ever known.
