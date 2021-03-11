How so-called Jewish Labour Movement greeted Chakrabarti Report

With breathtaking arrogance and sheer dishonesty, the so-called Campaign Against
Corbyn Antisemitism has denounced St Paul's School for inviting Shami Chakrabarti to address pupils:
Shami Chakrabarti has been invited to speak at the prestigious St Paul’s School on the subject of “equality between people” on the occassion of International Women’s Day, despite her role whitewashing antisemitism within the Labour Party.
Following a complaint to us from an appalled alumnus, Campaign Against Antisemitism has written to the High Master of the boys’ school to ask why the disgraced peer has been invited to speak tomorrow, to insist that she is challenged on her role whitewashing anti-Jewish racism in the Labour Party, and to make welfare arrangements for Jewish students and anyone else affected by her address.
All very strange because CAA's partners in slime, so-called Jewish Labour Movement quite liked her report when it was first published:
Posted by Adam Langleben on June 30, 2016
Reacting to the publication of the Chakrabarti Inquiry report, the Jewish Labour Movement have released this statement:
"This is a sensible and firm platform which gives the Party an opportunity to get off the back foot and on to the front foot in setting a new standard for tacking racism and anti-Semitism.
The report has accurately diagnosed the nature of the problem. There will rightly be a debate and discussion about the specifics of the very detailed recommendations on rules, regulations and processes.
But all the talk about high standards will need to be borne out by implementation. This will require strong leadership.
One of the very first tests will be how the party deals with the ongoing disciplinary case against Ken Livingstone. There can be no future for a politician with his track record in a post Chakrabarti report labour party.
We at JLM will be meeting with the party leadership in next few days to begin discussions around implementation."
ENDS
UPDATE: 6 July 2016
Read JLM National Chair, Jeremy Newmark on the Chakrabarti Report in The Jewish News - here.
All the lies must catch up with them eventually.
No comments:
Post a comment