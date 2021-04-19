BBC still smearing Ken Loach after all these years

This BBC tweet basically lying about Ken Loach should not still be there. But since it is, I'll embed it here to show what liars they are.
Please watch the 46 seconds that the BBC presents via its tweet. Thank you.
"History is for us all to discuss." - Ken Loach on reported #Lab17 fringe comments about whether it's OK to ask if the Holocaust happened. pic.twitter.com/cXkpqMsb0R— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 26, 2017
Now watch a fuller version of the same interview:
The length of that one is 2 minutes and 28 seconds. The fuller version shows the BBC's desperation in trying to present evidence of left antisemitism.
Does anyone know the name of the lying piece of shit from the BBC?
By the way, this is only clip I could find of Miko Peled saying "Holocaust, yes or no?" which was the only mention of the Holocaust at the Free Speech on Israel LabCon17 fringe meeting the Beeber was lying about.
No comments:
Post a comment