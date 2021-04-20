Napolean the Zionist - Scottish PSC On This Day Series

On this day in 1799, Napoleon issued a call for a Jewish Palestine as a bulwark against Britain, a century
before the birth of Jewish Zionism. “In year 7 of the French Republic, Buonaparte, Commander-in-Chief of the Armies of the French Republic in Africa and Asia - to the rightful heirs of Palestine“...herewith calls on you…to take over that which has been conquered and, with French warranty and support...to maintain it against all comers.” https://www.scottishpsc.org.uk/on-this-day?id=246&view=event
