The Evil of Zionism" - June 19, 1902
The following column - "The Evil of Zionism" - was republished in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 1902, and was originally published in the Cincinnati Jewish newspaper The American Israelite. Two quotes should be noted in particular.
"Zionism has in the few years of its existence done more harm to Israel than has Christian anti- Semitism."
"Zionism and anti-Semitism are twin enemies of the Jews and the former is potentially more dangerous."
Now read on....
The Evil of Zionism
From the American Israelite (Cincinatti)
Published by the New York Times
19 Jan 1902
The following from the editorial columns of The London Jewish Chronicle contains a suggestion that may well be carefully considered by those Americans who are inclined to regard Zionism as at worst a bit of harmless idealism. The editor of the Chronicle says:
"The Zionists see nothing in the admiration which their propaganda inspires among many anti-Semites. But they must understand that their ostentatious proclamation of a Jewish nationality that cannot be con- tent with anything but a Jewish State is merely playing into the hands of the enemies of their race. It is a confirmation of the contention that English citizenship has been conferred on a number of people who can never be Englishmen, and Jews may wake up one day to find that while Zion- ism has failed to hew out a separate Jewish nationality, it has destroyed that which years of laborious work have achieved in free countries like England. Why_ should Jews turn round and warn Englishmen that they are engaged in a fatuous and im- possible experiment? Why halt, of our own will, on the path which has been traversed with such pain and labor, and wander back to the point from which the centuries of marching began?"
This is the position which The Israelite has assumed from the very beginning of this pernicious agitation. Motives should of course always be considered, but wise men have ever held a fool to be more dangerous than a deliberate evildoer, especially to those whom he seeks to serve. We therefore firmly believe that Jewish Zionism has in the few years of its existence done more harm to Israel than has Christian anti-Semitism, and that Herzl and Nordau and their misguided followers have been most efficient allies of Drumont, Stoecker, and their accomplices.
Let who will speak with guarded considerateness of these people, The Israelite has a duty to perform and will not refrain from plain speaking. Attention must be called to the danger that lies in the Zionite crusade. Sane men should lose no opportunity to denounce it in public and private as an exotic in this country, as it is in England, as the product of diseased minds, too weak to bear the light burden.of social discrimination, or grasped at as a last hope .by the unfortunates whom Russia and Roumania" have tortured until they have been driven to the brink of despair.
Zionism and anti-Semitism are twin enemies of the Jews, and the former is potentially more dangerous.