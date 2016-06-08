Focus on the horrific impact of the occupation not how nice some Zionists want to look

I don't know who "she" is but hang in there. Here's novelist and hasbarist (if there's a difference) Linda Grant blowing her own trumpet about one of her Guardian G2 pieces:17. She tells us about the Shabak blacklist ppl are put on, barred from crossing. She also tell us of MachsomWatch's efforts to get ppl off.— Mori Rothman-Zecher (@Moriel_RZ) June 7, 2016
Then these Labour2Palestine people step in:@Moriel_RZ I Interviewed the same people in 2004, nothing changes https://t.co/GaDbp0LFry— Linda Grant (@lindasgrant) June 7, 2016
And now Linda Grant moves from self-promotion to selfless Zionism promotion:@lindasgrant @Moriel_RZ we owe so much to people from @machsomwatch and other organisations who bear witness to the occupation.— Labour 2 Palestine (@Lab2Palestine) June 7, 2016
Now how could an account calling itself Labour 2 Palestine give such a notorious hasbarist an opportunity to use the checkpoints of all things to promote Zionism? Answer? They didn't. Sorry, it's late. I mean the answer to the question, how could they? is, they didn't. Look:@Lab2Palestine @Moriel_RZ @machsomwatch It should make some rethink their use of the word Zionist as a synonym for evil.— Linda Grant (@lindasgrant) June 7, 2016
@lindasgrant @Moriel_RZ @machsomwatch we would prefer to focus on the horrific impact of the occupation.— Labour 2 Palestine (@Lab2Palestine) June 7, 2016
It's good to see that there are still people in Labour who see opposing Israel as more important than massaging the egos of high profile Zionists.
0 comments:
Post a Comment