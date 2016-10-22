This is getting totally weird. First we had the spectacle of the Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, lying about the origins and status of the modern ideology of Zionism within Judaism, now we've got an antisemitism watchdog reinventing Judaism too. I thought one of the most famous of the Jewish high holy days was Yom Kippur. I also thought that Yom Kippur was a fast and that everyone knew it, even non-Jews. Well now it turns out that Yom Kippur is a festival and has been since as far back as 1948. See this from Dave Rich's book, The Left's Jewish Problem:
Well I'm not aware the left has a Jewish problem but the right definitely has a Judaism problem.
October 22, 2016
Judaism Jim but not as we knew it
Posted by levi9909 @ 1:58 pm
