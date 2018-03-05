Strange Days on Twitter and off Facebook

It started when I browsed some tweets by Dave Rich of the Community Security Trust, a Zionist group owned by Gerald Ronson. One of his tweets claimed, wrongly, that Tony Greenstein had been expelled by the Labour Party for antisemitism. The party claimed it was expelling him for "abusive behaviour". It was well known that they could not make the charge of antisemitism stick. Even the Times and Telegraph had to humiliatingly withdraw their own false allegations against Tony Greenstein.
Anyway, never one to let the truth get in the way of his struggle to avoid getting a proper job, Dave Rich tweeted as follows:
I QRTd as follows:State of the left: Labour expels someone for antisemitism and the Morning Star publishes a (terrible) poem in his honour. https://t.co/mXTBxfWfCm— Dave Rich (@daverich1) February 21, 2018
Hold this thought. My tweet is in what I would call a casual factual style, ie, no anger expressed here.This is interesting. A self-styled antisemitism watchdog (read charlatan) says @TonyGreenstein was expelled by @UKLabour for antisemitism. He was not. He was expelled for consistent anti-racism, specifically anti-Zionism but the charge was "abusive behaviour". Do keep up Dave. https://t.co/heAtzvdFXU— Jews Sans Frontieres (@jewssf) March 1, 2018
And this is where the spookiness comes in. Simon Myerson QC, a Zionist troll, QRTd thus:
Now Simon Myerson QC really isn't the sharpest knife in the drawer. He is mostly an embarrassment to the more genteel in the Zionist movement. He certainly embarrassed a fellow Zionist with his own grotesque antisemitic joke once as you will see. He also shamelessly uses a Nazi Yellow star with the word, Jude, on it as an avatar. But every point he made was so wrong, I was sure I must be missing something. Could he really be so stupid or so dishonest. I thought he must be saying that I am accusing the Labour Party of not simply tolerating racism but actively promoting it. They are tolerating it as the presence of Labour Friends of Israel and so-called Jewish Labour Movement prove. They are both racist groups supporting Jewish or filtered white supremacy in occupied Palestine. He also seemed to be saying that Jews sans frontieres is an organisation. It's my Twitter account and blog. Further he was saying that we (that is I) were not Jewish. It appears now he was saying all of those wrong things, but unlike Dave Rich who has to get stuff wrong to justify his salary, this Myerson guy makes his living out of conveyancing, so smearing people for the sake of the racist war criminals of the State of Israel is his hobby.Interesting take. @UKLabour promotes racism says non-Jewish organisation which claims to be Jewish in its title.— Simon Myerson QC (@SCynic1) March 2, 2018
No wonder they don’t want to be part of the Labour Party then.
Oh. https://t.co/lSzReQUmcp
Because I could not believe that even a man who makes deliberate wrongness a virtue could not get every one of three points so completely wrong I asked him what he was talking about:
Ok, hold another thought. This was fairly though not entirely polite, fairly casual and again not the slightest bit angry.On a point of clarification, sir, what the flip are you talking about? If I understand you correctly you are so wrong on every point you make I think I can't have understood you correctly.— Jews Sans Frontieres (@jewssf) March 2, 2018
Someone called Harry Tuttle came to the thread to vent my original suspicion:
Simon likes to allege leftist jews are not jews. He can't cope with the fact that jews have a range of political opinions.— Harry Tuttle (@arryTuttle) March 2, 2018
Myerson broke the thread by QRTing my question rather than doing a straight reply. It was accidentally a smart move because his next tweet just clarified that he had been utterly wrong in his previous tweet:
Ok so he really was saying that I am not Jewish and I am more than just me. At the same time the idiot was calling me stupid. How could I know how stupid a QC could be.Non-Jewish organisation with Jews in the title blames Jew for its own lack of intelligence. https://t.co/cUHrr7NiPh— Simon Myerson QC (@SCynic1) March 2, 2018
Then there was a bit of a strange distraction. A woman called Liz McCann wandered into the thread. Liz describes herself on Twitter thus: Labour. Remain. Loves and supports the LGBT community. Often exasperated. Always angry. [emphasis added]. Look:
Here's her thought out contribution, though G-d knows what she was thinking:
She made another couple of fatuous (is that the word?) comments before claiming that she didn't like people being rude to Jews. Actually by then it was only Simon Myerson and her who had been rude to any Jews on that thread unless she thinks me correcting Dave Rich's deliberate falsehood was rude. I suppose her tweets could be evidence of her being "always angry". Again, hold that thought.That truly is *utterbollocks*.— Liz McCann (@mccann_liz) March 2, 2018
At some point I rattled the cage of a man who tried to be Zionism's Mr Nice when he described the mainstream Zionists who brought the disastrous FUCU case as "exaggerators, manipulators and arrogant liars". His name is Adam Wagner and somehow he manages to be a Zionist and a human rights lawyer though he has more recently ditched his Mr Nice ambitions. How much balls can one man juggle?
Adam is quietly clever, far more quiet and far more clever than Myerson. He didn't approve when Myerson cracked an ugly, literally ugly antisemitic joke, he almost certainly disapproves of his abuse of the Jude badge, and Wagner heartily disapproves of the sheer dishonesty of the likes of Newmark whilst Myerson prefers the "nothing to see here" approach. They are as different as Blair and Bush and yet they are also as similar as both in the same way. They both want something they cannot honestly justify.
So here it is in tweet form:
So this presented Adam Wagner with a little local difficulty. He knows Myerson is an embarrassing berk but he can't take being used by the wrong kind of Jew, me, against the Right kind Jew, Myerson, lying down. So in he comes with a vacuous putdown based on nothing other than he wants to stay onside with the racist movement he belongs to. It's the Zionist movement but Adam calls it The Jewish Community - capital C, N/B. He made an issue of my not posting in my own name. A human rights lawyer might believe that I was simply trying to protect my personal safety but what he definitely should have done before tweeting this:The problem with Zionists is there is no case for Israel so all they can do is smear, troll or silence Israel's critics. But @SCynic1 is in a class of his own cracking antisemitic jokes & seeing @Jeremy_Newmark as a man of integrity https://t.co/IO6ifsq6qO pic.twitter.com/6SfZy3wVzO— Jews Sans Frontieres (@jewssf) March 2, 2018
was ask me my name. Of course, the arguments, facts, etc, were/are more important than the identities so his tweet was a cop-out on every level and he managed to get worse with each interaction.Nothing screams integrity like sniping from behind an avatar— Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) March 2, 2018
I hope you held those thoughts about anger because in the same thread where a QC who trivialises the holocaust with his avatar, proactively insults his fellow Jews for having the wrong politics and where a self-styled Ms Angry really did get angry, Adam Wagner's parting shot was this (and I know he is too sophisticated not to be embarrassed by it)
A barrister puts two questions in a tweet. I did respond by expressing bewilderment at what was his second bogus allegation. I wasn't sharp enough to notice that bereft of a case for his politics he had to invent a stylistic point over substance. But having invented an issue and asking two silly questions he then scarpered. But this is what support for racist ideology does to people. A human rights barrister has to play the fool rather than make an argument. He didn't even have the decency to be intellectually dishonest. Nope, he was just an idiot and he will remain so as long as Zionism dominates mainstream Jewish communal, not Communal, life.I just can't take you seriously when your default position seems to be anger and vitriol. What's in it for you? Do you enjoy it? I genuinely don't understand how people can spend so much time causing arguments— Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) March 2, 2018
Oh yes, Simon Myerson came back to the thread to show he had been researching me. He found a post about me by a Paul Bogdanor who once threatened me over my online presence. But what has spooked me just a tad is since tweeting to Adam Wagner that my name is Mark Elf, my Facebook account has apparently registered suspicious activity so it has been blocked by Facebook. I can't access it and I have no idea what the activity was. I only used it as my only means of communicating with a homeless Roma woman who I was helping out. Thankfully, I saw her today and we've established another way to communicate.
But all of the above is not all of the strangeness of my weekend online. Apparently the Jewish Chronicle website crashed but I was reading an article about Jeremy Newmark and tried to access another and I thought it had been temporarily pulled. I found the article in google cache and blogged it "pending its restoration to its rightful place on the JC website". I tweeted a link to my post as I usually do and none other than Stephen Pollard comes along to call me a desperate conspiracist or some such. I countered, that I had twice mentioned that the disappearance of the piece was "probably innocent" but no apology or acknowledgment was forthcoming. Rather he took exception to another tweet of mine suggesting that the JC was supporting Jon Lansman in his bid to become an even bigger disaster for the left than he has been hitherto.
Please read the article. It is absolutely gushing about Lansman while elsewhere, Jennie Formby is being smeared as an antisemite for which read either an anti-Zionist or an Israel critic or possibly a BDS supporter or maybe even just not Jon Lansman.I really should stop looking at this troll. But he just makes things up about @JewishChron.— Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) March 3, 2018
He says we support Jon Lansman to be Labour’s Gen Sec. Pure fantasy. We have never and would never express a view. https://t.co/SY5pWMaMre
So what happened this weekend? I got mauled by three dead sheep on Twitter, I've been falsely accused of anger issues, lacking intelligence, lacking integrity, oh yeah, accused of conspiracism and I've lost access to my Facebook account. Ah well, I've still got a kettle and a bed.
Goodnight
